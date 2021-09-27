25-year-old Man Kills Brother for Money Ritual in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Men of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) at the weekend arrested a 25-year-old man, Mr. Ismail Saliu, for allegedly murdering his brother, Mr. Azeez Saliu, for money ritual. The suspect was alleged to have connived with a herbalist to perpetrate the heinous act.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the state Civil Defence Corps Public Relations Officer, Mr. Zaid Afolabi Babawale, confirmed that incident happened last Friday in Kosubosu area of Baruten Local Government Area of the State.

He said that, “On Friday September 13, 2021, operatives of the NSCDC in Kosubosu divisional office got a distressed call from a neighborhood about suspicious movement of certain individuals in their area.

“Some officers in the divisional office with operatives of the anti-vandal patrol team in the area swung into action and subsequently arrested an herbalist Ahmed Nkwe 44, lsmaila Saliu 25 and Saliu Ahmed 30”.

Babawale added that, the suspects lured the victim to the farm where he was gruesomely murdered by his own blood brother, lsmail Saliu.

“Lucky later ran out of the suspects as they were rounded up by the operatives of the NSCDC on their way back from the farm. The prime suspect, who is brother to the deceased has confessed to have personally slaughtered his brother with the help of the herbalist and one other person,” he said.

He, however, said that, the suspect would be handed to the state police command for further investigation and prosecution.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

