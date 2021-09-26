Stock Market Records 404% Rise in Turnover

•Market capitalisation closes at N20.299tn

Festus Akanbi

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited sustained its rally on Friday as key market indices rose by 0.23 per cent, just as turnover of shares traded was up 403.63 per cent.

Specifically, the NGX All-Share Index inched higher by 88.16 points or 0.23 per cent to close at 38,962.28 against 38,874.12 recorded on Thursday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation, which opened at N20.253 trillion appreciated further by N46 billion or 0.23 per cent to close at N20.299 trillion.

Pharm Deko led the gainers’ table in percentage terms, increasing by 9.74 per cent to close at N2.14 per share.

Sovereign Trust Insurance trailed by 8.70 per cent to close at 25k, while Okomu Oil gained 5.77 per cent to close at N110 per share.

Eterna added 4.95 per cent to close at N7, while Champion Breweries gained 4.71 per cent to close at N2 per share.

Conversely, SCOA topped the losers’ chart in percentage terms, declining by 9.38 per cent to close at 87k per share.

Presco trailed with 8.18 per cent to close at N73, while Regence Insurance dropped 6.38 per cent to close at 44k per share.

Total dipped 3.61 per cent to close at close at N192, Sterling Bank fell by 1.34 per cent to close at N1.47 per share.

In all, investors traded 633.52 million shares valued at N6.45 billion in 3.228 deals representing an increase of 403.63 per cent.

This was against a total of 125.79 million shares worth N1.27 million achieved in 2,990 deals on Thursday.

FBNHoldings was the most active stock, exchanging 48.15 million shares valued at N361.13 million.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated followed with 16.59 million shares worth N87.81 million, while Zenith Bank traded 12.02 million shares valued at N278.99 million.

Access Bank sold 11.55 million shares worth N100.87 million, while Transcorp accounted for 9.35 million shares valued at N8.69 million.

