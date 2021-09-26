Meet the Impressive Femi Factor

Music greats like Michael Jackson, Beyonce, and Wizkid were aware of their hunger to pursue music as a career from an early age. This self-awareness has helped drive their successful careers. Coker Olorunfemi sees himself in a similar light with his budding career as an afro-fusion act.

Famed as Femi Factor, the singer began his journey into making music when he started singing in the church choir at the early age of eight, gleaning the basic rudiments. Eventually, the Kwara native sent ripples across the music industry with the release of his 2017 debut single ‘Rajo’, an afro-fusion blend highlighting patience and hope as its central themes.

“The song was my love letter to hustlers in the community to continually stay persistent in their quest to attain success, even though the socio-economic situation isn’t in their favour,” explained Factor.

Furthermore, he elaborated his creative process, stating that his life’s experiences have thus far played a major role in influencing his sounds and lyrics. Although he is not signed under any record yet, Factor doesn’t let that stop him in his tracks, he doggedly promotes himself. The indie act is currently under a distribution deal with Jungle Entertainment Digital Distribution. This allows him the creative control most signed artists aren’t privileged to.

So far, he has released three extended plays (EPs): ‘CruiseTape’, ‘Afrobyte’, and ‘Lstn Up’. ‘CruiseTape’ has earned him 200,000 pure downloads in an era where streaming platforms have made purchase of singles and albums less attractive. Similarly, he has enjoyed high streaming numbers with all of his projects.

A graduate of Covenant University, Ota, the singer dons many different togas that have been instrumental to his success on the music scene. A marketing consultant, he oversees a nine-to-five agency that provides consultation for brands and media outfits. Arguably, he understands the dynamics of the music terrain he finds himself in and adjusts accordingly.

With his creativeness transcending the music realm, he also has put to good use his ability to create viral content on social media. It is little wonder why he has collaborated with brands such as Samsung Nigeria and Canon Northern to birth some of their most successful social media campaigns.

According to Factor, his goal is to build an empire that will outlast him through music while making an impact in other spheres of his creative life. He knows he has got the X factor.

