AUWAL RAFSANJANI: HIS LIFE AS ACTIVIST AND PATRIOT

Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), hails from Kano State. His daily life is a wholesome blend of activism and patriotism. Soft spoken with a simple disposition, he exudes a sense of boldness and courage, accumulated through several years of activism and advocacy for a better society. Recently appointed as the head of the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Rafsanjani reveals to Funke Olaode his latest mission- which is to mobilise Nigerians to demand positive change in the electoral process.

Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, a graduate of Political Science from the Bayero University has toed an unusual career path since his childhood days. His passion for Nigeria informed his commitment for a better society where every citizen will be treated fairly and equally. This often occupies his mind. You may conclude that his life revolves around activism as he sleeps, breaths, and eats activism. His passion for humanity has taken him round the globe where he has met with world leaders and other philanthropists working on Africa’s development.

“I was inspired by the late Aminu Kano as a child. In his lifetime, he has been an inspirational person to many people especially in the city, because he was against injustice and liberation of the downtrodden masses. That actually resonated with many of us as young children. And as an adult, I embraced activism wholeheartedly,” he opened up.

Rafsanjani grew up in the cosmopolitan city of Kano which has been a commercial nerve centre of the North for centuries, drawing nationals from many nations. Recalling his early days with nostalgia, he said it was a wonderful experience.

“My growing up in Kano I would say was an attribute of luck, because we were all born and brought up in the city centre. My grandparents up till the seventh generation were all from the same locality within Kano. My parents were basically traders, and also scholars, because most of the people in Kano back then were traders, and also into Islamic scholarship. In 1991, my father died in his early 60’s. My mother is still alive. My grandma and grandfather whom I lived with while growing up have both passed as well.

“I went to Rumfa College, Kano. It is the famous colonial secondary school where the late Emir of Kano, the late General Sani Abacha and many other elites in Kano attended. My parents were all into Islamic scholarship, so right from home, you will get Islamic training on how to recite Quran. My parents were exposed to Islamic education which is also complimented by English education,” he said.

Though born by parents who were traders, Rafsanjani vowed to toe a different career path. Having had orientation for political liberation with the consciousness of fighting for the masses, it wasn’t difficult to adapt by the time he entered Bayero University Kano to study Political Science. Here, he met the likes of Professor Attahiru Jega who was his teacher and other people of like minds. He became unstoppable.

Recounting his journey into activism he said, “I first cut my teeth as an activist under the tutelage of prominent Nigerians and academia. I was fortunate to be in Kano where former INEC Chairman, Professor Attahiru Jega and other prominent political scientist lecturers groomed me. Prof. Jega was my classroom teacher. They taught us political economy and activism.”

While in his first year at the institution, he enrolled in the Student Movement. Later, he was elected into the Students’ Government Union of Bayero University as one of the executives. In 1992, he became the Assistant-General Secretary of National Association of Nigerian Students’ (NANS). In addition to student activism, he was a member of Women in Nigeria (WIN) a political organisation, and though a supposed women gathering, issues such as women marginalization, exploitation, gender equality and development of women were advocated for by male and female members.

“You need both men and women to put hands together,” he added reflectively. While fighting for the cause of his fellow students as an undergraduate, Rafsanjani was already hobnobbing with older activists outside the campus. He was part of the group that formed Campaign for Democracy (CD), an organisation led by the late Dr. Beko Ransome Kuti, Democratic Alternative led by the late Dr. Alao Aka Bashorun, and also a member and coordinator of United Action for Democracy (UAD) led by Mr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN.

Unperturbed by constant harassment and intimidations by the government and its agencies, he balanced academics with activism just as his other colleagues. In fact, they excelled in their studies because with activism, they had better understanding and approach to studies.

“Even though many a time we would be out there mobilizing Nigerian people against the military dictatorship of the then General Ibrahim Babangida and the late General Sani Abacha, we were ahead of many students that were in the classroom.”

After graduation from Bayero University, Kano in 1994, he launched out fully by establishing the Centre Society Advocacy Centre (CISLAC). Prior to that, he was learning the ropes under the establishment. He had his youth service under the Community Action for Popular Participation (CAP), a human rights organisation which was organised by progressive minds led by the late Emma Eze Azuh as Executive Director. He was the first Programme Officer in Abuja in 1995. He was with them till 2001 when Center for Democracy and Development, led by current governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi who was the executive director, invited him to join the organisation in the Abuja office. He was there till 2005.

“I felt there was a huge gap in the way civil society are advocating on issues in Nigeria. And having struggled with others to disengage the military before 1999, I thought that the civil society should constructively engage the legislature who has the constitutional and legislative power to make laws and remove those laws that impede human rights. I came up with an intervention that would help. And through the mentorship of people like Dr. Abubakar Momoh, General Ishola Williams, the late Emma Eze Asu, I was able to form CISLAC and carried out its mission. Today, CISLAC is one of the most famous legislative and policy engagement organisations in the country.”

Life of an activist is full of ups and downs: harassment, intimidation and imprisonment. He had his own share of arrests.

“I was once expelled, rusticated and suspended from school. I was rusticated from the university at a time because I was hosting the convention of NANS in Bayero University and the military regime at that time, General Ibrahim Babangida insisted that there must not be any convention for NANS. At that time, I was an official of NANS and Bayero University was to host the convention. As a result of hosting that convention, we were rusticated from the school, while some were suspended.

“Of course, our comrades stood for us, our lecturers at that time Prof. Jega, Engr. Uwaje, Ibrahim Hassan in political science department, and quite a number of them came to our support. Even when the issue came to the Senate of the university, they actually argued in our favour. Also, some of our senior comrades who were lawyers also wrote to the university and it was resolved,’’ he recounted.

The rustication only affected one academic year; it still didn’t stop the peaceful activism. Rafsanjani believes in society with justice, equality, equity and corruption free. Even with the CSOs’ efforts, corruption seems unending.

“Honesty, CSOs’ are trying. The truth is that, if we all keep quiet and allow impunity, corruption, injustice, and bad governance to strive, we will all regret it as we are already suffering its consequences. Had it been that we have not been talking, what we would have experienced in this country would have been worse than they currently are.

“The little intervention we are doing is towards raising the consciousness of Nigerians to be alert, responsive, and responsible and also resist attempts by people who do not wish the country well or want sabotage the country, by exposing their atrocities and insist in accountability. This is what has brought the level of sanity we are still enjoying.

“Under CISLAC, we have successfully eradicated the enactment of Public Procurement Law, which was one area that have been abused in this country. We have also successfully advocated for Freedom of Information, and the enactment of the fiscal responsibility law, and we have also been supporting and encouraging the Code of Conduct Bureau, EFCC and ICPC in all the works they have been doing.

“Now without this legal framework that we have, the corruption would have been overwhelming. We have also been fighting the country to recover some stolen assets. We are at the fore front of advocacy for the return of Nigerian stolen assets both domestically and overseas. That is why our office in London and New York have been focusing on the internal recovery of our assets. Locally, we have also been doing that. You could see that the little support that we are providing to government and the Nigerian people, is helping in terms of getting the government to be responsive and responsible. If we weren’t doing all these, you can imagine the kind of situation we would be in this country. It will be totally ungovernable.”

Recently, CISLAC boss was appointed to head the Transition Monitoring Group (TFG), a body which responsibility is to observe and monitor how election delivers good governance. Excited with this new role, Rafsanjani promises every Nigerian of his team’s commitment to this cause.

“I am emotional, overwhelmed and excited to honour this clarion call. I am desirable of a better society and this is another way to show my commitment.”

Reeling out his agenda, he said their role is not only to observe elections that will bring a leader that will last four years but to hold them accountable, ensuring that elections delivers good governance. “We are going to ensure that there is a total reform of political parties in Nigeria, because political parties have become a platform for gathering power without delivering the dividends of democracy. Political parties have become totally commercialised, privatised and lacks internal democracy, thereby depriving members of those political parties from contesting elections because they aren’t spending money, or they have no godfathers irrespective of their popularity in their constituencies.

“You know it is only through these political platforms that you can contest elections. There is no provision for independent candidate. Nigerians have been left with the bitter option of choosing from whoever the parties present in party A or B, irrespective of the candidates’ past records. This is why the TMG under my leadership is determined to ensure that political party reforms are carried out to sanitize how leadership process can be improved.”

As he kickstarts his journey as TMG helmsman, he calls on all to participate because Nigeria’s progress is a collective responsibility.

“You too are involved,’’ pointing at this reporter before continuing. “The media too should take a deep study of the political environment, take a continuing interest in the political affairs of this great country, understand and suggest areas they feel are in need of further engagements by the TMG so that we can all move into the field to succeed. I want everyone to be conscious that a better society will only come through the collective struggle and determination to ensure justice.”

Rafsanjani has spent 30 years of his 53 years fighting for a corruption-free society. Having learnt from veterans, he is also impacting the younger ones positively. “It is important to engage the younger ones because we come from a tradition of certain senior comrades, and also taking corrections when we did something wrong. We are also very mindful of the fact that if comrade said don’t do this, this is not good for us as comrades, we will not do so. We respect our senior comrades, we follow their footsteps and I am happy that all the things they have taught us are being implemented. I’m hoping to also make same positive impact in terms of teaching and learning on other younger generation.”

With joy that emanates from his three decades of activism, he vows to forge on until he breaths his last. “This is my calling. This is a life action. I will only stop activism when I’m no longer alive. So long I am still alive, I will continue to advocate for the betterment of Nigerians in social justice, free and fair governance, transparency and accountability in this country. As long as God keeps me alive and healthy, I will continue to fight on,” he said.

