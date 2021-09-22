Stanbic IBTC to Reward Customers

Nume Ekeghe

As part of its commitment to promoting a savings lifestyle, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has launched a savings campaign to reward its customers for opening and depositing funds in their accounts.

The savings campaign seeks to encourage customers to develop a habit of saving for rainy days while also reminding customers to take advantage of the Bank’s end-to-end digital on-boarding and banking experience.

The promo will run for three months, and the Bank’s customers stand the chance of winning cash prizes ranging from N100, 000 to N1 million. To qualify for the promo, the Bank’s existing customers are required to make a new deposit of N5, 000 or N10, 000, while new customers are required to open online savings accounts and make a deposit of N5, 000 or N10, 000.

Highlighting the importance of having reserve funds to cater to self and family when required, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi in a statement noted that Stanbic IBTC consumer promo as an avenue to appreciate the organisation’s esteemed clients while also promoting a savings culture.

Adeniyi said: “We are happy to encourage our customers and reward them for taking financial steps required to build up reserve funds, thereby imbibing a savings culture. We also urge them to take advantage of this opportunity to win cash prizes, ranging from N100,000 to N1 million. All our current and prospective customers need do is make deposits of a minimum of N5, 000.”

In addition, he urged customers to leverage the Bank’s online account option on the Mobile App and Quick services, as it is quick, safe, convenient, and easy to use.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

