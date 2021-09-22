Bridge Pupils Get Scholarship to Rainbow College

Funmi Ogundare

For emerging tops in its entrance exam, two Bridge Nigeria pupils have received scholarships to attend Rainbow College, a top-flight secondary school with a reputation for excellence.

The college offers academic scholarships to the best students in the competitive entrance examination into JSS1.

The pupils are Master Christopher Inyanda, Bridge’s top performing pupil in the last national common entrance examination with a score of 195 over 200 and Iretomiwa Adewusi, who scored an impressive 175 marks in the national examination.

The duo competed for the prized secondary school scholarship with other academically brilliant pupils across the country to win the coveted award.

Speaking during the award presentation ceremony in Lagos, the Principal, Rainbow College, Mr. Adeshina Okunubi, noted that Christopher and Iretomiwa will be supported by the exceptional skills of the pastoral and academic team at the college.

Okunubi noted that “Rainbow College is committed to raising genuine, well-educated, responsible, God-fearing and strong-minded students who will go on to achieve amazing things.”

The Managing Director, Bridge Nigeria, Foyinsola Akinjayeju, who highlighted the school’s commitment to transforming lives through education that gives children a strong foundation and the gateway to their future success, said the positive impact of Bridge’s work was evident in the exceptional successes recorded by its pupils in external examinations and most recently, the national common entrance exam.

“Bridge uses an approach that leverages technology to leapfrog education, enabling teachers to succeed and children to excel. There is equity of learning for every child, irrespective of their background,” said Akinjayeju.

A parent of one of the beneficiaries, Mr. Austin Inyanda, commended Bridge for making remarkable impacts in basic education in Lagos and Osun.

For three consecutive years, Bridge pupils have performed exceptionally well in the country’s National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), with the majority of the pupils surpassing the national average.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

