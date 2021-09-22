ACTN Elects New President

The Association of Corporate Treasurers of Nigeria (ACTN) has elected a new president to steer the affairs of the Association for the next two years.

The new President who is the third President of the association since inception is Mrs. Victory Olumuyiwa, who is also the Head, Corporate Finance & Treasury of Lafarge Africa Plc.

Olumuyiwa will be paddling the affairs of the ACTN together with other members of a sectoral representation-based Governing Council for the next two years.

The outgoing President, Mr. Zeal Akaraiwe in his remarks commended the work done on the documentation, formulation and execution of the association’s Charter and Constitution as a key success achieved within the last two years despite the COVID-19 challenges.

He further expressed happiness on the quality and experience of the new president and emphasized on the need for continuity in reaching out to other corporates and increasing the membership so that the Association could become an integral part of the treasury workplace, especially as related to efficiency in the interaction with financial institutions and making the treasury function more seamless.

The ACTN was incorporated to foster the interests of Corporate Treasurers of the non- financial organizations by providing a platform for policy advocacy, discussions on issues of mutual interest, education and standard development of the corporate treasury function.

The ACTN also facilitates the exchange of information beneficial to the management of corporate treasury operations and the professional development of its members.

It is expected that the new ACTN president together with other members of the Council will not only build on the achievements made so far but take the ACTN to the next level in the fulfillment of its laudable objectives of policy advocacy, standard development and education/enlightenment of members.

The role of the treasury profession has evolved rapidly over the last ten years. In addition to the basics of banking relationships and cash management, treasury managers have to inform themselves about developments in electronic payment systems, e-commerce, risk management and relevant SWs for modelling and evaluating risks, credit management, accounting standards, tax optimizations and a variety of other issues.

More than ever, treasury practitioners also have to participate with other managers to co-ordinate the flow of financial information throughout an organization –thus, the need for a platform to promote education and capacity building for the Treasury profession as well as to advocate at the highest levels to influence policy and regulation from the perspective of the Nigerian Corporates.

In the current business landscape, the importance of treasury management really can’t be understated. With the ever increasing pace of change in regulation, compliance and technology in the financial sector, the Corporate Treasury function is increasingly becoming a strategic business partner across all areas of the business, adding value to the operating divisions of the company – taking-on responsibility of strategic money management in order to meet the financial goals of the business. The ACTN is therefore needed to provide a meeting forum physical or virtual for all treasury, finance and risk management practitioners within the non-financial sector

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

