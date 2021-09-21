Onne Customs Receives Scanner, Promises Trade Facilitation

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area ll Command, Onne Port has taken delivery of a cargo mobile scanning machine as earlier assured by the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hammed Ali (Rtd).

Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed described the arrival of the scanner as a positive milestone in the service efforts to modernise Customs operations, achieve ease of doing business, facilitate trade and enhance security with easier detection of prohibited imports.

Mohammed described the tortuous processes involved in physical examination as time consuming and may not be as perfect as when done with the scanner.

According to him, the hitherto was not able to examine more than a hundred containers daily but with the new scanner, it will be able to carry out examination on two hundred containers on daily basis.

While receiving the machine, Mohammed said, “Before the arrival of the scanner, examinations of cargoes were usually done manually and physically, whereby containers were positioned by the terminal operators. Then they provide gang of labourers while officers of the Nigeria Customs Service and other agencies come for the examination.

“They cut off the seal manually, and then the contents inside containers are discharged manually by the labourers.

Then, officers and other stakeholders conduct inspection or examinations. This takes time sometimes because of the packing of the good in the container; and this is an examination that is done to confirm the declaration made by the agent or importer tallies with the content of the container.

“Virtually everything has to be carried or moved out of the container, then back into the container before examination is concluded. So it is cumbersome. It is time consuming, and not much containers are properly examined on a daily basis. So with the coming of the scanner, which is a non-intrusive examination apparatus, examination will now be conducted with the use of x-ray, “the Controller said.

The Controller added that already trained Customs officers on scanning operation will undergo refresher training to update them on the latest technology.

According to him, any consignment found during image analysis to be containing suspected prohibition or concealments will be quickly referred for physical examination.

He also thanked the CGC for his unrelenting drive in modernising the Nigeria Customs Service.

The scanner, a product of Nuctech, was brought by Maersk Karun vessel from Shanghai China with model number MT1213DE.

