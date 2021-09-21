Oluremi Tinubu at 61: Her Indelible Imprints Continue

By Akeem Mobolaji

A diamond was spotted in the sun by a people given to appreciating quality. It was discovered simply because it shone brightly, and to the applause of all. But there lay other ornaments which without close watch or scavenging, would hardly be noticed.

This scenario, as painted here, was a symbolic representation of Lagos life in 1999, at the advent of ongoing democracy.

Then, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in precisely on May 29, 1999 as Governor, and his wife, Chief (Mrs) Oluremi Tinubu, in tow, became the First Lady of Lagos State, the Centre of Excellence.

While the diamond shines in the sun, Senator (Mrs) Oluremi Tinubu typifies Diamond Plus 1, as she marks her 61st birthday today.

An achiever of no mean repute, Oluremi typifies the legendary wife-woman who stands in the gap for her husband, exuding virtues that bring loyalists and detractors of Tinubu administration alike, to a common ground of inescapable friendship.

As a woman with the milk of human kindness, she promptly complemented her husband by establishing New Era Foundation, a non-governmental organisation committed to all-round development of young ones, and the creation of public awareness on environmental health issues and community services.

Her New Era Foundation was reputed for taking many indigent children out of the doldrum of poverty, neglect and seething want.

Her activities particularly galvanised all organs of government saddled with the responsibility of social-welfare programmes to up their game, tapping ideas from the Foundation.

Her far-reaching contributions to humanity in Lagos indubitably resonated in the quest of political leaders from her Lagos Central Senatorial District, who reportedly pleaded that she should go to the Senate and be their advocate in Abuja.

Thus, she was elected into the eight National Assembly as Senator in 2015, on the platform of Action Congress (AC). Satisfied by her performance, Senator Tinubu was re-elected by her district in 2019 on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the Senate, where she has served for close to seven years now, Mrs Tinubu regaled political observers with robust contributions such as the call for the creation of state police as a way of curtailing rising insecurity in the country. Also, she championed the cause for the demand of ‘special status’ for Lagos state. Her voice in this regard has inspired other groups and individuals joining the call on the federal government to accord Lagos its deserving ‘special status.’

In March this year in particular, this Amazon of Nigeria’s modern politics proposed a bill to reform the Nigerian Postal Service, to rescue it from its hiatus.

In recognition of her political and cheer-giving sagacity, Oluremi Tinubu who turns 61 and thus joins the club of sexagenarians on Tuesday September 21, has bagged several honours as confirmation of society’s appreciation of her good works.

Some of the garlands bedecking her neck are: national award of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON); Member, Board of Trustees of Kings’ University, Ode-Omu; Ghana Noble International Award for Leadership (2004), and Gambian Diamond Award for Immense Contribution to the Emancipation of People from Poverty (2005).

Besides, she is a Grand Matron of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO).

As a devout Christian, Oluremi is married to Bola Tinubu who is also a devout Muslim and the couple thus sends a signal to Nigerians on the inviolability of religious tolerance in a multi-religious Nigerian society.

Impressed by this senator’s commitment to the service of God, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) elevated her to the position of a Cleric.

She was way back in 2018 ordained Pastor of the RCCG at a well attended ceremony at the Church’s Redemption Camp on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Born in 1960, Oluremi Tinubu was the youngest in the family of 12 children, and she grew up in present-day Ogun State. She attended Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State where she obtained her school-leaving certificate.

She also proceeded to obtain a Bachelor of Education Degree from the University of Ife in Osun State and then later topped it up with a National Certificate of Education in Botany and Zoology at the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, in Ondo State.

At the level of the ecclesiastic too, Senator (Pastor) Oluremi Tinubu bagged a Post-graduate Diploma in Theology from RCCG’s Bible College, in 2010.

Vintage Mrs. Tinubu, who strove along with other care givers to flatten the assymetric rise in the COVID-19 pandemic of last year, has been widely quoted with moving etches in the service of humanity.

“While we all continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19, please continue to be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might while praying for our medical personnel and persons providing essential services at this time,” she said with passion.

An observer reading the quote from her, had remarked, “Here comes a unique mother, an unmatched Amazon of humanity”.

*Akeem Mobolaji wrote in from 142, Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja. Lagos.

