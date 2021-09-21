Nigerians Abroad Support Buhari at UN Assembly

As President Muhammadu Buhari prepares to deliver his address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday, some Nigerians living abroad have decided to show their support for their fatherland on the streets of New York, United States(US).

The group calling itself “One Nigeria Group” has embarked on its street protest and a flash mob performance in support of President Muhammadu Buhari and the continued existence of Nigeria as one, indivisible country

Pictures and videos of the group being shared on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms have been highlighting the successes of the various flagship programs undertaken by the Buhari administration since 2015.

The participants waved the Nigerian national flags, sported T-shirts and displayed banners announcing progress made and their commitment to one Nigeria and a yearning for peace and progress.

President Buhari has arrived in New York on Sunday for the high-level meetings of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. The president was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.

Other Nigerian officials included the Minister of State, Power, Goddy Jeddy-Agba; his environment counterpart, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor, Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar, and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, Uzoma Emenike, among others.

Buhari would be the second head of state to address the high-level session of the General Assembly on the fourth day of the General Debates at about 9 a.m. local time on Friday, September 24, when he would speak on the theme of the conference and other global issues.

The theme for the 76th session is, “Building Resilience Through Hope – To Recover from COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond to the Needs of the Planet, Respect the Rights of People and Revitalise the United Nations”.

The Nigerian leader is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with a number of leaders of other countries’ delegations and heads of international development organisations.

The president and members of his delegation would participate in other high-level meetings such as the Commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action on Reparations, Racial Justice and Equality for People of African Descent.

The delegation is also expected to partake in Food Systems Summit; High Level Dialogue on Energy, and High Level Plenary Meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons among others.

