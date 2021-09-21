Kano, Pakistan to Revive Bilateral Relationship, Says Envoy

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Kano State Government has stated that it’s ready to consolidate the long-existing relationship with Pakistan.

The state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, gave the assurance yesterday while receiving the Pakistani High Commissioner to Nigeria, Major General Muhammad Tayyab Azam (rtd), at the state Government House.

According to him, “Kano State is endowed with lots of potential, and is open for people to come and invest, particularly those from Pakistan.

“We are happy for showing commitment towards reviving the long relationship between us…, and I can remember the partnership we had in engaging Pakistani teachers in our schools, which has yielded a lot today.

“Even in the area of mechanised agriculture, we have partnered Pakistan, especially in the supply of tractors to our farmers. Therefore, I feel if we continue to explore agriculture, it will be beneficial to both Kano State and Pakistan.”

The governor also commended Pakistan for showing interest in reviving the bilateral relationship with the state.

In his remarks, the Pakistani High Commissioner, Azam, described the visit to Kano State as historic and important, being the first state he visited since assuming office.

He said: “I know the importance of Kano as a business hub in Nigeria after Lagos, where there are a lot of business opportunities.”

The high commissioner was accompanied during the visit by the Pakistani Consul-General in Kano, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Yakasai.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

