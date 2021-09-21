Enugu Mourns Abdulaziz Chibuzor Ude

Summons Igbo-Etiti Chairman, Monarch over Demolished Building

The Enugu State Government has expressed shock and deep sadness over the death of Mr. Abdulaziz Chibuzor Ude, an indigene of Abor in Udi Local Government Area of the state, describing him as “one of our most illustrious sons.”

Reacting to his death, the state government through a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, noted that late Ude was an international businessman of great repute, a publisher and well-recognised philanthropist.

Aroh said: “Although gravely pained by this death, we are consoled by the fact that Alhaji Ude lived a very worthy life and left his large footprints on the sands of history.

“While extending our condolences to his family, Abor community, Udi Local Government Area and indeed the entire nation, we pray to the Almighty God to grant his soul eternal rest.”

Utterly dismayed by the video of the demolition of a two bedroom building located at Uwani Otobo, Umuezike community in Aku, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area (IELGA) of Enugu State, which is trending on the social media, the Enugu State Government has summoned the Chairman of IELGA, Hon. Nkechi Ugwu-Oju and the Traditional Ruler of the Community, HRH Igwe Christopher Okwor, to a meeting with the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr. Charles Egumgbe, in his office on Tuesday.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, disclosed that the state government is deeply worried by the allegation of the involvement of the Traditional Ruler of Umuezike Community in the demolition and the negative effect of the development on the peace and security of the community.

Aroh reassured the people of the state government’s irrevocable commitment to their welfare, as well as the peace and security of the state.

