APC: Gombe South Expresses Concern over Intraparty Opposition

By Segun Awofadeji

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Southern Gombe zone of Gombe State have expressed concerns over the ‘antics’ of opposition elements within the party.

In a town hall meeting it held in Kaltungo yesterday, the stakeholders lashed out at the opposition elements whom they said are bent on causing discord and rancour among party members.

In a communiqué read after the meeting by the Senator representing the zone in the National Assembly, Bulus K Amos, the stakeholder appealed to all party members to ignore the ‘merchants of discord’ and remain steadfast in their commitment and loyalty to the party and Government of Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya.

The party chieftain, who used the occasion to pledge their loyalty to the governor, said they recognised his sincerity in uniting members of the party, and as such, unanimously resolved to support him by working assiduously to promote unity, stability and peace among all members and the state at large.

They lauded the achievement of the governor in the areas of peace and security, infrastructural, social, and economic development of the Southern senatorial district.

Senator Amos said: “Specific mention must be made of the following achievements on road projects like Talasse-Dong-Reme-Degri; Mararraba Kwarge-Mwona (Balanga LGA); Bambam-Yiri (Kaltungo LGA); Sansani-Ayaba (Billiri LGA); remodeling of General Hospital in Kaltungo and the Snake-bite Hospital in Kaltungo; construction of Farm Training Centres across all LGAs in the South senatorial district, and the remodeling of GSSS Kaltungo (Lakanje), to mention but a few.”

The stakeholders, therefore, vowed to support the governor in his second term ambition, saying: “The APC and indeed its entire followership in Gombe South Senatorial district has on September 18, 2021, passed a vote of confidence on Governor Yahaya for his laudable achievements.”

