‘PDP a Dead Party Since Umahi Joined APC’

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State government yesterday said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been gradually dying since Governor David Umahi left the party to join the All Progressives Congress(APC).

The government said it had become obvious that since Umahi left the PDP to the ruling APC, the opposition party had continued unmitigated in deteriorating in strength and character and had become a shadow of itself.

The PDP Governors’ forum through its Director General, Hon CID Maduabum, had in a statement at the weekend lambasted Governor Umahi over his comment against the PDP on Presidential zoning, while featuring on a television programme.

But Ebonyi State government through a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Mr. Uchenna Orji, yesterday said the PDP Governors’ forum rather than making a clear response to the national burning issue of PDP’s zoning of the presidency as challenged by Governor Umahi, chose to be absolutely evasive and unwittingly begging the question, in its reaction.

The statement said for PDP Governors’ forum to delegate a staff of the party to issue a press statement against Umahi, vindicated public judgement that the PDP as presently constituted had no intrinsic political value and altruistic existential relevance.

According to the statement, the DG of PDP Governors’ Forum, his principals and their other agents should leave Governor Umahi out of the forewarned woes of the party, and should inexcusably face and reap the imminent mass exodus and immanent catastrophy that face the future of PDP.

“While we consider it unnecessary to glorify the worthless and baseless sensation promoted in his unsubstantiated claims by joining issues with his reckless assertions evidencing nothing but hopelessness and regret of losing an ingenious power- house in the person of His Excellency, Chief David Nweze Umahi, governor with a great difference, we find it instructive to register that delegating a staff of PDP and a man of shabby pedigree to issue a press release against a well seated governor vindicates public judgement that PDP as presently constituted has no intrinsic political value and altruistic existential relevance.

“It is inordinately partisan for a DG of a derailed political party to speak derogatorily, abusively and distortively of the person and achievements of a governor who has distinguished himself as a leadership reference point in democratic governance.

“We will rather demand that the DG of PDP Governors’ Forum visits Ebonyi State soonest to be a witness to the wonderful exploits of the Umahi’s administration and be perpetually estopped from being an agent of fake information which his party currently stand for. He is further invited to note that it is an insult to the collective sensibilities of the people of Ebonyi State for him to hold that one of the most peaceful and one of the fastest developing States in Nigeria is associated with ‘destruction of lives and properties’

“It is crystal clear that since Governor Umahi left the PDP, the party has continued unmitigated in deteriorating in strength and character as it is today a shadow of itself.

“It is manifestly clear that his response to the national burning issue of PDP’s zoning of the Presidency as challenged by our dear Governor is absolutely evasive and thus unwittingly begging the question.

“The DG of PDP Governors’ Forum, his principals and their other agents should leave our dear Governor out of the forewarned woes of the party, and please inexcusably face and reap the imminent mass exodus and immanent catastrophy that face the future of PDP.

“The PDP at all levels should desist from this shameful display of frustration that informs their ceaseless media attacks on our dear Governor as if he is the only person that defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), as it will not add any value to their existence as opposition political party.”

