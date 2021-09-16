NAPTIP DG Expresses Commitment to Tackle High Profile Trafficking

Loveth Chinagorom

The Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, has vowed to go after high profile human traffickers across the Country saying that her administration would not spare any offender no matter their status in the society.

She said NAPTIP shall redesign it operational strategies and embrace the involvement of wide spectrum of stakeholders in the fight against human trafficking in the Country.

Waziri-Azi who was recently took over the helms of affairs as the new Director General of the agency from Senator Basheer Muhammed, disclosed this in a statement made available by the Head, Press and Public Relations Unit of NAPTIP, Adekoye Vincent.

Following the recommendation of the Minister of Humanitarian, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, President Muhammed Buhari, had on September 8, announced the appointment of Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi as the new Director General of the agency.

Speaking after the formal handling over by her predecessor, the new NAPTIP boss who lauded management and officers of the agency for its modest achievements in the areas of arrest, rescue, prosecution and awareness creation, said the negative narrative about Nigeria as a Source, transit and destination for human trafficking must be changed.

She said: “I am not here as your Director General to rock the boat. Rather I am here to join hands with you and ensure effective coordination of the fight against human trafficking in the country. We all must re-strategize and change the negative perception and narratives about Nigeria as the source, transit and destination for human trafficking.

“Under my stewardship, we shall increase our effort and ensure arrest and prosecution of high profile individuals involve in human trafficking, domestic violence and other related offences.

“We must go after the heads of those trafficking syndicates and root them out of Nigeria. We will follow the money that are classified as proceed of those illicit trade and bring all the culprits to book.”

She declared that her priority to include rapid response and prosecution of all cases of human trafficking especially those classified and “high profile cases”, full implementation of provisions of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Acts (VAAP), enhanced coordination of all Departments and Unit for efficient service delivery, increased strategic partnership as well as enhanced awareness creation.

Speaking earlier, the outgone Director General, Senator Basheer Garba Muhammed, had outlined his visions for the Agency which included the expansion of the existing sheltering facility in order to accommodate large number of victims and well as setting up of State Task Forces on Human Trafficking as part of counter –trafficking initiative of the Agency.

Highpoint of the taking over ceremony was the inspection of guard of honour mounted by Officers of the Provost Unit of the Agency.

