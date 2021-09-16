Goje Empowers Persons with Disabilities in Gombe

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Thousands of People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) in Gombe State yesterday benefitted from the empowerment programme of Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central).

The items, including tricycles, grinding machines, pumping machine for irrigation, clippers for barbing, bags of assorted grains, noodles, groundnuts oil and mattresses were distributed, on behalf of Senator Goje by the former Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Abubakar Sadiq Kurba.

He said the items were distributed to the PLWDs as part of Goje’s constituency project.

“The senator targeted the people with disability because of their peculiar needs, being the most vulnerable group in the society. The empowerment will go a long way in alleviating their sufferings,” he said.

A representative of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Alhaji Abdullahi Yelwa Salihu, said the items were distributed by Goje as his constituency project, through NIMASA’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), according to a

Salihu said through the support and guidance of Goje, who chairs the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, the agency was able to support thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), PLWDs and other vulnerable groups across the country.

He said, “ This is part of our routine CSR to all the 36 states of the federation to victims of flood disaster, banditry and people living with disability as well as people with any other social problems.”

Chairman of the PLWDs in Gombe State, Comrade Umar Ali Goro, expressed thanked the former governor for the gesture.

“We are extremely happy with this gesture. This is the first time that a politician will be reaching out to us in this way. We are very happy,” he said, calling for the establishment of a special centre to empower their members with vocational skills.

