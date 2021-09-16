Expert Raises Concerns over Increase in Fake, Expired Drugs

Kuni Tyessi

An Abuja-based medical expert has raised concerns over the quality and efficacy of drugs being sold in patent medicine stores, saying that no less than 40 per cent of them are either fake or expired, and unfit for consumption.

The neurosurgeon, Dr. Biodun Ogungbo, had in a statement said that what is needed to curb its escalation is proper information and enlightenment, as well as proper health education of the general public to the serious dangers patronising of such medicines can pose.

In the statement titled, “The Havoc of ‘Chemists and Patent’ Medicine Stores”,

Ogungbo stated that it was unfortunate that the potency and efficacy of drugs sold at patent medicine stores could no longer be guaranteed.

He added that fake manufacturers collude with owners of patent medicine stores in the sale of fake drugs, adding that these people cannot distinguish between the original and fake which is more rewarding in terms of profit.

“Health is wealth; the eventual cost of managing the complications of diseases ‘bought’ from these patent medicine stores outweigh the cost of proper treatment in recognised hospitals and accredited health care facilities.

“The Pharmacy Board and Local Government officials have an important role to play in ensuring that only registered pharmacists own and manage patent medicine stores, dispensaries and pharmaceutical stores.

“Hospital staff must also ensure that all cases resulting from quackery that come to them should be reported to police for immediate investigation and action.

“Apart from being deprived of the correct drug, the customer is subjected to the harmful effects of using the wrong and potentially dangerous drug. Another source of danger is the sale of expired drugs. A look into the expiring date of drugs in this patent medicine store will reveal that up to 40 per cent of drugs being offered for sale are expired drugs,” Ogungbo said.

“Manufacturers advice specific conditions for retailed drugs which are not met in the hot, dusty environment of these chemists. The issue of fake drugs must not be overlooked.

“Fake manufacturers collude with owners of patent medicine stores in the sale of fake drugs. Moreso, these people cannot distinguish between original and fake drugs. In actual fact, it is cheaper and more rewarding for them to buy fake drugs.

“This is not the first time that someone is going to call the attention of government and all Nigerians to the terrible dangers posed to the health of the nation by so-called patent medicine stores and local chemists,” he said.

