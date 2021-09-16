Don’t Stage Protests in My Name, Igboho Warns

By Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), Thursday, warned that no one should use his name to attack any public place or security personnel on the pretense of agitating for Yoruba Nation.

The Yoruba rights activist in a statement by his lead counsel, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), Thursday stated that for now groups, individuals in and across Yorubaland should desist from staging any demonstration or rally in his name .

Igboho in the statement entitled, ” Warning against using Sunday Igboho’s name indiscriminately”, said “on no account should anybody attack any public place or security personnel on the pretense of agitating for YORUBA NATION.”

According to him, there is the need for groups and individuals claiming to be agitating for Yoruba nation to give adequate respect to his family by stop “calling his mum out for anything public.”

The statement read in part, “There is time for everything. Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa is desirous of respecting those murdered in his house on that black 1st July, 2021. In that wise he has advised against staging any demonstration or rally in his name for the time being.

“He will also like people to respect his family by not calling his mum out for anything public. Igboho for now has no authentic mouth piece anywhere. In that wise people are advised to take anything said by anybody claiming to be from him with a pinch of salt.

“The exception is the statement by his lead counsel. Let’s respect the dead. On no account should anybody attack any public place or security personnel on the pretense of agitating for YORUBA NATION.”

