DANGER SIGNS IN PREGNANCY (Part 3)

Last week, we looked at the likely signs to indicate danger in a pregnant woman, this week aims at highlighting one of them which occurs especially in the late second and early third trimester of pregnancy posing a real threat to mother and baby known as preeclampsia

PRE-ECLAMPSIA: also known as pregnancy-induced hypertension (PIH) or Toxemia. It is a serious condition that makes regular prenatal visits even more important. The condition typically occurs after 20 weeks of pregnancy and can cause serious complications for the mother and baby. Between 5 and 8 percent of women experience the condition. Teenagers, women 35 and older, women pregnant with their first baby, African American women, are at a higher risk.

There should be no stress about gaining weight as that is expected in pregnancy, most body part may seem to be getting bigger and a little bit of swelling might be expected, close attention must be paid to the hands and face. Severe, sudden swelling in the ankles and feet must also be noted. Puffiness in the face and anything more than a little swelling of the hands with weight gain of more than 2kg per week could be a sign of pre-eclampsia. Early detection and close monitoring with regular blood pressure check and specialist evaluation/management is required.

SYMPTOMS

Symptoms of preeclampsia include high blood pressure, protein in the urine, sudden weight gain, and swelling of the hands and feet.

Prenatal visits are essential because screening done during these visits can detect symptoms like high blood pressure and increased protein in the urine. If left untreated, preeclampsia can lead to eclampsia (seizures), kidney failure, and, sometimes even death in the mother and fetus. Women should never ignore symptoms of preeclampsia. Seek emergency medical treatment if you have rapid swelling in the feet and legs, hands, or face.

Other emergency symptoms include persistent headache that doesn’t go away with medication, loss of vision, floaters in the vision, severe pain on the right side or in your stomach area, easy bruising, decreased amounts of urine, and shortness of breath. These may suggest severe preeclampsia.

Blood tests, such as liver and kidney function tests and blood-clotting tests, may confirm the diagnosis and can detect severe disease.

CAUSE AND PREVENTION

Despite years of scientific study, the true cause of preeclampsia is not known, nor is there any effective prevention. The treatment, however, has been known for many decades and that is delivery of the baby.

The problems associated with preeclampsia can continue even after delivery, but this is unusual. Timely diagnosis and delivery is the best way to avoid serious problems for mother and baby.

The exact cause of pre-eclampsia is unknown. However, it is important for you to receive care as soon as possible. Sometimes medicines like magnesium sulfate can help stop preterm labor and delay delivery.

Each day pregnancy is prolonged increases the chances for a healthy baby. If preterm labor begins after 36 weeks, the baby is usually delivered since the risk of lung disease from prematurity is very low. Delivery of the baby may be the best treatment for preeclampsia, however if baby has not developed enough, bed rest at home or in the hospital until blood pressure is controlled or the baby is ready for delivery is needed depending on the appropriate option of treatment by the physician that is managing the patient.

Doctors often give a steroid medication to moms whose preterm labor starts before 34 weeks. This helps your baby’s lungs mature and reduces the severity of lung disease if your labor can’t be stopped.

Steroid medication has its peak effect within two days, so it’s best to prevent delivery for at least two days, if possible. All women with preterm labor who haven’t been tested for the presence of group B streptococcus should receive antibiotics (penicillin G, ampicillin, or an alternative for those who are allergic to penicillin) until delivery.

Preeclampsia not treated will get severe, and can cause brain, liver, kidney, heart, or eye damage and sometimes seizures……..TO BE CONTINUED.

