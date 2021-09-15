Ten Schools for National Troupe’s Creative Workshop in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As part of efforts to harness the talents of secondary school students in the country, the National Troupe of Nigeria (NTN) has organised the eighth edition of the Nigeria Children’s Creative Station workshop in Bauchi.

Speaking during the commencement of the workshop, the Artistic Director and Chief Executive Officer of the national troupe, Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed said the decision to revive the children’s creative station was informed by NTN’desire to discover young and untapped talents as the first step towards creating more human capacity for the country’s growing creative economy.

He said prior to the commencement of the eighth edition in Bauchi, previous participants were students of theatre and performing arts from various universities.

He added that the workshop is holding for the first time in the north to give it a more national appeal.

Ahmed said this year’s edition targeted 10 schools within Bauchi metropolis to be part of the workshop. It is aimed at introducing the participating schools to the rudimental foundation upon which they are expected to develop performances based on the theme of the workshop ‘Unity in Diversity’.

The CEO also commended the state government for supporting the programme through effective collaboration with the state ministries of education and culture and tourism. He also thanked UNICEF and the North East Development Commission for their support.

The project coordinator of the NTNCCS, who doubles as the Director, Technical /Production Services of the National Troupe, Pamela Arnold Udoka said the introduction of the workshop and competition to the selected schools was unique.

“We have always held the creative session during long holidays. But this time, the workshop stage will be held few days before school resume. So, the children resume school and commence rehearsals with their school mates.

“We hope that this would help the children master the skill of multi-tasking as they learn to run studies with rehearsals and eventual performances.

“So, we will begin with the workshop, have an elimination stage on September 30 to reduce the number of schools to three finalists to perform during command performance on October 2, from where the final position will be arrived at,” Udoka said.

