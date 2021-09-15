CLIMATE CHANGE AND FLOODS

Nigerians should pay more attention to their environment

From China to Germany to United States and several other countries across the world, millions of people are counting their losses with thousands of lives already lost as heavy rains, accompanied by storms wreak havocs. In many of the major cities, streets have been turned into rivers while train stations, airports and other critical infrastructure have been submerged. It is not as if our country has been insulated from the deluge. In recent weeks, several villages, schools, and farmlands have also been submerged as more Nigerians join the growing population of internally displaced.

Instructively, while Nigeria has many challenges, environment is not often listed as one of them. That only shows our lackadaisical disposition to serious issues. It is therefore time Nigeria became part of the global trend of putting issues of the environment on the front burner while the relevant authorities should be more proactive, especially in the prevention of natural disasters. And when they inevitably occur, governments at all tiers, complemented by private organisations and well-endowed individuals should come to the aid of the victims as we have seen in other parts of the world.

Meanwhile, elementary science teaches that as global temperatures rise, oceans get warmer and when water heats up, it expands and sea levels rise as we have been witnessing in several countries in recent times. It is therefore no surprise that in several coastal cities across the world, climate change is creating a situation where too much water comes at an unexpected time, or in unexpected places causing serious problem. It is little wonder that the densely populated, low-lying cities and towns in the country have also become an environmental nightmare for most of the inhabitants on account of flooding.

However, beyond the intervention of the government at all levels, there is the need for Nigerians to begin to imbibe the correct attitude to waste disposal because flooding in some of our major cities cannot be solely explained by the factor of nature. The habit of the people indeed plays a crucial role in what has been happening over the years anytime it rains. Most of the drains are blocked due to the indiscriminate dumping on roads and drainages disposable empty cans, pure water nylons, among others.

This dirty attitude quite naturally leads to blockages of canals and manholes resulting in the type of floods that have been witnessed in recent weeks. For instance, Lagos presents a clear example in this regard as most flood-prone areas are replete with buildings erected on water channels. This ugly trend must stop while the state government should ensure that all those buildings are pulled down for the free flow of water into canals.

However, it is not enough for the government to just ask citizens to leave their houses built on flood path without providing compensations or any measures for their relocation, especially if those buildings have all the requisite permits which suggest that the owners are not to blame. Also, there is need for the authorities to resettle those living in flood-prone areas, especially in situations where that is the only solution for dealing with the problem. Naturally, there will be resistance from people who would not like to move from their present habitat, but they must be made to realise the consequences of whatever choice they make between accepting to be resettled or risking their lives.

In the final analysis, Nigerians must come to terms with the fact that we are at a period in history when the forces of nature are raging, and we must be prepared to deal with them.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

