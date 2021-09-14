Oriental Energy Announces 2021 University Scholarship Scheme

Michael Olugbode

Oriental Energy Resources Limited, has announced the commencement of applications for the 2021/2022 University Scholarship Award Scheme from the 1st of September till the 30th of September 2021.

Operating offshore in Akwa Ibom State, the oil company targets scholarship applicants specifically from Effiat and Mbo communities as well as applicants who are indigenes of other Local Government Areas of the state.

Open to only 200-level students currently undertaking undergraduate studies in any recognised university in Nigeria, applications are expected to be completed and submitted online through the company’s scholarship application portal at www.oriental-er.com.

Speaking on the company’s social investment initiatives in Akwa Ibom State, the Managing Director, Mr Mustafa Indimi said: “Oriental Energy is committed to sustainable and human capital development in the communities within our area of operations and Akwa Ibom state in general. We will continue to focus on social investments in education, community health and enterprise development that meet the needs of our stakeholders. The university scholarship scheme is one of such interventions.”

Providing more information on the process, Dr Uwem Ite, the Head of Community Relations at the company, said, “Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an aptitude test after which finalists will be selected for the scholarships on the basis of test results as well as other academic indices submitted by applicants. The deadline for all submissions is Thursday, 30th September, so interested applicants have a full month to take advantage of the opportunity. We look forward to welcoming another batch of bright young persons from Akwa Ibom who will be awarded the scholarship, just as Oriental Energy continues to contribute meaningfully to education sector in the state.”

Since commencement of the scholarship award scheme in 2009, more than 1,500 indigent students in universities across Nigeria have benefited. Among other recent projects, a Science Laboratory Complex built and fully-equipped by the company was handed over in March 2021 to Community Grammar School in Ebughu community, Mbo Local Government Area. The company also delivered a fully-equipped Youths Empowerment Centre in August 2020. Located in Enwang, the centre is a multipurpose printing and reprographics facility under the management of Mbo Youths Empowerment Foundation, with the Paramount Ruler of Mbo LGA as the Chairman, Board of Trustees. Positioned for a sustainable partnership with the communities, Oriental Energy also focuses its social investments on healthcare and empowerment programmes to support social development efforts in Akwa Ibom State.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

