Ogun Trains Lawyers on Actualisation of State’s Mantra

Adémólá Òrúnbon

The Ogun State Ministry of Justice has implored top Lawyers at the management level be fair, and take a good decision while delivering their services, in order to actualise the mantra of the present administration led by Prince Dapo Abiodun tagged “Building Our Future Together”. This came to the fore at the Ogun State Ministry of Justice’s 2021 3-day Retreat held at Frontier Hotel, Ilaro, so as to enhance the managerial skills of the top management staff at delivering of its mission.

Speaking with Journalists, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran, said the training was put together to effectively carry out Government policies and programmes professionally.

He said the Ministry is central to the present administration’s vision and mission, hence, management staff need to be equipped on skills that would make the vision come to reality, adding that, after the training, people of the State would get more robust and fairness on justice dispensation.

“This training will be to imbibe some values that will be our watchword, and we all need to key into the overall goal and vision of this administration in order to put in place policies to attract private public partnership, improve on our efficiency and also be fair to the good people of the State, in getting fair and more robust justice in all aspects of human endeavours”. Akingbolahan said.

The AG said such training would be regular in keeping all staff of the Ministry on their toes, saying the step down of the training would be replicated across all cadres in the Ministry, as no one would be left behind.

While urging participants to pay rapt attention, Mr Akingbolahan who delivered a paper on the Topic “Government and Structure”, said major elements that make government policies and programmes successful were proper financial planning, leadership from the front, creative use of technology, in-house capacity building and development, stakeholders identification and consultation, good communication and regular team meeting, progress monitoring and measuring and effective rewards system.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Service Matters, Mr Dahunsi Ogunleye who discussed on “Deepening Effective Management Strategies in Actualising Building Our Future Together from the Perspective of an Administrator”, said as management staff, acquisition of major administrative skills is key to the mantra; adding that, to achieve a better public service setting that favourably competes with the private sector, administrators must be fair, equitable, empathetic, compassionate, and knowledgeable in the implementation of government policies.

Insisting on merit at the point of entering into public service, Ogunleye urged participants to read widely and study public service rules, so as to become a better administrators that the Government can be proud of in discharging of their duties.

Other resource persons at the retreat were Mr Dotun Ogunleye, Mr. Adeyalemi Joshua, who took them on ICT as a tool for “Building Our Future Together” and Mr. Azeez Tijani who took the participants on the practical aspects of Information Communication Technology in Microsoft PowerPoint Basic.

