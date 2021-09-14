BNRE Estate Pledges to Provide Affordable Housing, Land

Ferdinand Ekechuwu

BNRE Estate (Bishop ND Riel Estate) has pledged its commitment to provide affordable land and homes to Nigerians. This was disclosed in Lagos on Wednesday during the official signing and endorsement of its first brand ambassador, Idowest, a music star.

It also disclosed its special Independence Day offering to prospective clients and customers at 20% discount off all its properties at its various locations in Lagos, in Abuja, in Enugu and in Port Harcourt. It also stated its vision of expanding further in other locations of the country, including Dubai.

Speaking to newsmen at the event, CEO of BNRE Estate Kolade Adepoju said the company’s commitment is in view of efforts towards solving the housing deficit which has become a major issue in the country. “As at Nigeria today, we have over seventeen million housing deficit so you know that is a big figure. If you have a nation of 200 million people having seventeen million housing deficit you know there’s an issue. We are here to solve that problem. And in solving that problem, we understand you can do little without partnership.

“That’s why we are partnering with our brother here Idowest. He is one of the people that supported us and he’s here we are officially endorsing him as our ambassador. As we are speaking we have our estate in four locations in Nigeria. We have in Lagos, we have in Enugu, we have in River State – Port Harcourt and we have in Abuja. Abuja is where we have the largest expanse of our land; we have over a thousand plots there. And in Lagos we have in hundreds of plot. So we have two locations in Lagos which is in Bishop Deluxe Garden in Awoyaya, Lagos.

“The other one is the Acolade Court in Shopiti, Bodije Lagos. We are working on getting other places. Our dream is not just selling land; our dream is to give everyone no matter the level/status you are in the society, we want to provide housing for everyone. Now one fantastic thing we offering this independence time is we are making sure we don’t just want you to celebrate independence without having some juicy offer from us. So that’s why we are giving 20% discount off all out estate, and we are coming soon with Ibadan and Ogun State and Dubai.”

On why a music star, Idowest (Idowu Wasiu) is its ambassador to help push the brand more in the real estate space, Adepoju said, “Before we decide that we want Idowest we have done our research. One of the concerns we have is for our present generation. Many people feel now that I just need to enjoy now, enjoy and most of them eventually they don’t have anything per se to fall back to. So that’s part of the reason we have even chosen Idowest because we know that he has a link in between with our generation that’s why we have not chosen someone in his 60s even though we have packages for them.”

