Army Chief to War Commanders: I Won’t Accept Any More Excuses over Attacks

•Says officers must take initiative, decisive action to defeat threats

•Maintains failure is failure irrespective of the circumstance

Kingsley Nwezeh



The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, yesterday, read the riot act to war commanders in terrorism-ravaged parts of the country, saying he would no longer accept excuses for non-performance in the prosecution of the war against insurgency and armed banditry. Yahaya asked commanders in the various theatres of operation to seize initiative and take decisive actions to defeat threats in their respective areas of responsibility.

The army chief emphasised, “Failure is failure, irrespective of the circumstances.”

In his address at the opening ceremony of the Chief of Army Staff Combined Second and Third Quarter Conference 2021, held in Abuja, Yahaya stated that the Nigerian Army on his watch would remain resolute and continue to chart the progressive path towards tackling the security challenges confronting the country.

He stated, “I have directed that serious attention be given to sustaining and improving the tempo in all on-going Nigerian Army operations across the country. I have also directed the conduct of special operations, especially, in the North-central and North-west regions.

“Commanders must, therefore, glean from my command philosophy to ensure that operational and administrative proficiencies of the Nigerian army units and formations are sustained and improved upon.

“Commanders must seize initiatives and commanders must take initiatives, they must take decisive actions to defeat the threats in their respective Areas of Responsibility (AOR).

“I will not again take or accept no excuses. Gentlemen, failure is failure, irrespective of the circumstances.”

The army chief acknowledged that there were logistic constraints affecting operations across the country and disclosed that efforts were in progress to provide combat enablers that would enhance and boost military operations. He also said concerted efforts were being made to eliminate the threat of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which had been a major impediment to troops and Operation Hadin Kai.

Yahaya acknowledged the imperative of training and retraining of troops for operational efficiency, and reiterated his determination to rebuild fighting skills, capacity, confidence and morale of troops across the theatres of operations through “training and more training”.

The Chief of Army Staff Combined Second and Third Quarter Conference 2021 was the first edition of the conference under Yahaya as army staff.

The quarterly programme of the Nigerian Army brought together Principal Staff Officers, General Officers Commanding, Commandants of Strategic Army formations, and operational commanders to brainstorm and interact with the Chief of Army Staff on the state of affairs of the Nigerian Army and review its plans for the next quarter.

A major highlight of the opening ceremony of the three-day conference themed, “Developing Enduring Strategy to Accomplish Assigned Mission in a Joint Environment,” was the commissioning of seven satellite communication vehicles and conferment of special awards to some distinguished officers.

Among those given awards was the guest lecturer at the event, Maj Gen Lawrence Ngubane (rtd), who delivered a lecture, titled, “Leadership Development as a Panacea for Accomplishing Mission in a Joint Environment.”

Lt Gen Lamidi Adeosun (rtd) and the current Commandant of Nigerian Defence Academy, Maj Gen Ibrahim Manu, were also honoured. Yusuf received the award of Knight of the National Order of Chad conferred on him by the Government of the Republic of Chad for his outstanding performance during his time as Commander of the Multi-national Joint Task Force (MNJTF) headquartered in Ndjamena, Chad Republic.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State government has confirmed a attack on Peigyim village, near Kibori, Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, and said 12 people were killed by gunmen.

A statement on Monday by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the gunmen stormed the village late on Sunday evening. He listed those killed to include Philbia Ysuaf, Suzanna Ezekiel Rahib Alex, Ishaku Bamaiyi, Deborah Ishaku, and Tinat Bamaiyi.

Others, according to the commissioner, included Zichat Kefas, Sunday Daniel, Hauwa Gabriel, Fedelia Famson, Sadia Donald, and Goodness Kefas.

The statement added that two other residents were injured and were receiving treatment.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed profound grief at the report of another deadly incident in the area,” he said, adding, “The governor sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims slain in the mindless and gruesome attack, and prayed for the repose of their souls.”

According to him, the governor wished the injured residents quick recovery, saying, “Security agencies are poised to sustain patrols in the area, as investigations into the incident progress.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

