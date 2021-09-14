APC to Hold State Congresses October 2

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed its state congresses for October 2, according to a notice issued by the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, John Akpanudoedehe.

“APC schedules State Congresses for Saturday, 2nd October, 2021; begins sale of forms, Wednesday, 15th September, 2021,” the notice reads.

The party held its LGA congresses on September 4. Prior to then, it held its ward congresses on July 31 across the country except in the federal capital territory (FCT), Bayelsa and Imo states.

By holding the state congresses, the party is inching closer to its national elective convention.

Since the dissolution of the national working committee (NWC) led by Adams Oshiomhole, the former national chairman, in June 2020, a caretaker committee led by Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State Governor, has been piloting the affairs of the party.

The Oshiomhole-led NWC was dissolved after a protracted leadership crisis. The committee led by Buni was directed by the national executive committee (NEC) to organise a convention where substantive national officers of the party will be elected.

