Sale: I Didn’t Faint after Being Sacked by Buhari

Bennett Oghifo

Former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, has said he did not faint when he received news of his sack by President Muhammadu Buhari, as reported in some news circles.

The President on Tuesday, sacked Mamman and the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono of their ministerial portfolios, in a rejig of his cabinet to, as he said, strengthen it.

Mamman refuted rumours that he fainted in an interview with BBC Hausa, yesterday, stating that he did not faint, and that he was not hospitalised, though he had been ill.

He said, “Even before this sack was announced, I was very unwell because I didn’t even go to the office earlier this week,” he said.

“So on Wednesday and Thursday, I also went back to the hospital for a check-up, and the doctor told me I needed a break so I remained at one place to rest.

“I found a serene and quiet environment to rest and take medication as recommended by the doctor. I didn’t stay at home because sympathisers are trooping to console me; this would prevent me from resting and convalescing on time.

“But I was also not hospitalised, and I did not faint as reported.”

