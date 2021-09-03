Okiro Urges FG to be Proactive in Fighting Criminals

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Former Inspector-General of Police, Sir Mike Okiro has advised the federal government to be “two steps ahead of criminals”, in its resolve to address the rising security challenges facing the country.

He also advised the government at the centre to adequately equip and train the nation’s security agencies in line with international standards.

Okiro stated this yesterday while speaking on the forthcoming inauguration of Old Seminarians Association of Nigeria (OSAN) scheduled for Saturday in Abuja.

According to him, the security problem is nationwide and not limited to any particular sector or organisation.

His words:” What we have to say is that the federal government really have to look into the security agencies and put them at par with what is happening in the outside world.

“In fact, the government should be at least two steps ahead of the criminals, if you are a security agent. What the government should do is to equip the security agencies and train them very well.

“The government should equip them, fund them. When we were small, we used to see policemen riding bicycles with baton. But that is gone, you can’t see policemen again riding bicycle with gun. You can’t even see a policeman again with Mac 4, it’s AK 47. As the technology is developing, criminality is also developing.

“Security challenges is not limited to Nigeria but worldwide issue, even in America. The current issue now is the use of technology in insecurity. The Federal Government should look at the security agencies and put them at par with their counterparts all over the world.”

Asked if he believed that some security personnel may have been compromised, Okiro said, “I will talk like a human being, for every 12, there must be a Judas. There must be a Judas. You can expect that also, that answers your question.”

According to him, rights activist and senior lawyer, Femi Falana, and Justice Centus Nweze among others members of OSAN would lead discussions the association’s inauguration.

Speaking as Chairman, Board of Trustees of OSAN, the former police boss said the group will work for national integration and unity.

On OSAN inauguration, he said, “we shall have as chairman of the occasions, one of our own, Femi Falana, who is of the class of 1975, Sacred Heart Seminary, Akure, Ondo State.”

“Also, Justice Centus Nweze of the Supreme Court of Nigeria from the class of 1977, St. John’s Cross Seminary, Nsukka would deliver the keynote address.”

