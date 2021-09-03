Miele Launches Washing Machine, Vacuum in Nigeria

Rebecca Ejifoma

A German lifestyle brand, Miele, has launched two domestic appliances – washing machine, and floor vacuum cleaner – as its flagship products in Nigeria.

The firm announced this at a media briefing held at its Victoria Island office in Lagos, ahead of the unveiling.

According to the MD of Miele Nigeria, Mr. Mustapha Olorunnimbe, Miele is giving Nigerians an artful lifestyle backed up with several benefits for their delight.

While operating on its three values – performance, durability, and aesthetics – the MD enthused that their cutting edge technology, with superior quality, has a unique feature that gives them an edge over their competitors.

For Miele, Olorunnimbe expressed that bringing better means they want to offer their customers excellent quality and outstanding services.

“This is why we are the only manufacturer who builds all machines to last at least 20 years and ensures that the most important spares are available for equally as long,” says the MD.

Now, since its establishment in Nigeria nine years ago, Olorunnimbe assured newsmen that Miele has the property knowledge to produce the best washing machine globally.

He emphasised: “We are focused on domestic machines for now. However, since 1899 Miele was founded in Germany, it has been inventing several appliances. And our washing machine is the first choice.”

Today, Olorunnimbe continued, Miele boasts of domestic, professional and hospital appliances. Hence, its clients in Nigeria have continued to rate its services premium.

As a result, the German firm is set to launch the Miele Member Club for Nigeria and West Africa. “Our business is growing. We feel like when people buy brands like Miele, it’s beyond buying, but investing.”

The MD, however, described the club as a loyalty scheme for customers. “It’s a private club to foster relationships and treat our clients right.”

