Group: Ambrose Alli University doesn’t Promote Edo Languages

Adibe Enenyonu

A socio-cultural group, Esan Okpa Initiative (EOI), has decried the near-extinction of local languages in Nigeria, blaming universities for the lapses.

The group is particularly worried that the Esan language is almost defunct.

According to the group, Ambrose Alli University’s Department of Languages does not teach Esan or any Edo languages but teaches French, Russian, and Spanish.

“An Esan adage says ‘you are lost if you cannot speak the language of your place or people’. Needless to state that language is an integral part of the culture of a people,” said EOI president Matthew Egbadon. “EOI is concerned that the Esan Language is fast going into extinction, as many of our people, particularly the young ones, including those who live in Esanland, cannot speak the language, let alone write in it.”

He said the body had outlined programmes and events to sensitise and rekindle the people’s interest in speaking and writing in Esan.

“We have plans to promote Esan Language and culture among the Esan people, including those living outside the state, by setting up mini Esan language clinics in places like Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, and in the diaspora,” Egbadon added. “We wish to call on the Edo State government to reintroduce the study of Esan language in its school curriculum, at the primary and secondary levels in Esanland.”

In the past, the group’s leader noted, Esan was taught in schools and was part of the West African School Certificate Examination syllabus. “We have adequate texts and books in Esan language to support its teaching and teachers in schools in Esan land,” Egbadon noted.

The group stated that it would make a “similar request to Ambrose Alli University to, as a matter of urgency,” introduce the study of Esan and other Edo languages and culture as part of the programme at its Department of Language Studies.

“As a body, EOI shall be ready to make its contributions in whatever way it can, to support the state government and the university in the study of Esan language and culture,” Egbadon stated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

