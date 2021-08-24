Troops Rescue 15 Abducted Commuters in Kaduna

John Shiklam

Troops of Operation Safe Haven yesterday rescued 15 commuters abducted by bandits in Jagindi, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said the 15 persons were kidnapped from two vehicles in the area while on transit, adding that search and rescue operations were being sustained by troops in the area.

He said the incident was reported to the state government by troops of the Operation Safe Heaven.

The statement said: “Troops of Operation Safe Haven have reported to the Kaduna State Government the rescue of 15 commuters in Jagindi, Jema’a LGA.

“According to the report, the 15 persons were kidnapped from two vehicles in the area while on transit. “The troops responded to a distress call and mobilised swiftly to the location. They repelled the bandits, which enabled the rescue of the abducted persons.”

Aruwan listed those rescued as Maisaje Pam, Samuel Peter, Ziyau Abdul, Henry Dabo, Abduljabar Auwal, Muhammad Ali, Dama Dabo and Ramatu Aminu.

Others, according to the statement, are Muhammad Sani, Abdullahi Muhammad, Bashar Garba, Abubakar Musa Saad Yakubu, Maryam Ibrahim, and Lami Bitrus.

The commissioner said: “The acting state Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, noted the report with satisfaction and thanked the troops for their swift response, which resulted in the rescue of the commuters.

“The troops are sustaining search and rescue operations in the area.

