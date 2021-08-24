Osinbajo: FG’ll Complete All Ongoing Projects in S’East

* Commissions MSME Complex in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the federal government is fully committed to the completion of all ongoing projects in the South-east.

He also stated that the federal government is committed to improving commercial and economic environment and activities in the zone.

Prof. Osinbajo was in Anambra State for the official opening of a Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME) complex, housing an ultra-modern, multifunctional and digital leather industrial hub established in Nkwelle Ezunaka community by the Anambra State Government and equipped jointly with the federal government.

Osinbajo said: “This shared facility is a collaboration between the federal and state government, and is geared towards the enhancement of industrialization drives in Anambra State, in the area of shoe and other leather production.

“The federal government has fulfilled its promise to equip a one-stop centre that will house ultra-modern industrial shoe making hub with cutting edge technology.

“I want to promise that we will never relent in working to make the zone (South-east) conducive for investment, and all ongoing projects will be completed.

“The essence of commissioning this facility was to ensure that small businesses get opportunities to sophisticated equipment.”

On his part, the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, stated that the commissioning of the project was historic for his administration and for the state.

“It is the day when the industrialization pillar of my economic blueprint finally takes firm roots. And the good thing is Anambra State has one of the most fertile soils for industrialization.

“This is Nigeria’s most modern Small and Medium Enterprises complex. It houses an ultramodern industrial shoe-making hub with cutting edge technology and a capacity to produce shoes that compare at all levels with shoes made in Europe,” the governor said.

Obiano added that it was in recognition of the speedy rise of Anambra State as a major industrial corridor that the federal government awarded the honour of “Best State in Support of SMEs” to the state in 2019 at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“That recognition has encouraged us to do even more. Since winning the award, we have not relented in our efforts to play to the fullness of our strength. That is why we are here to commission this complex today!

“The complex we have gathered here to commission today (yesterday) is a passionate prayer answered by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. At the SME Clinic we held in Onitsha on April 12, 2018, Vice-President Osinbajo had assured that he would support any good initiative that would help Anambra State realize her industrial dreams. This industrial complex is a fulfillment of that promise. Vee-Pee Osinbajo has kept his word.

“Indeed the economic benefits of this complex are too many to mention here. Let me just say that with this complex, Anambra youths have no excuse for restiveness.

“This complex will create a lot of jobs and hundreds of small businesses. Of course, it will have a huge impact on the GDP of Anambra State. We are grateful for that. We are also grateful for the likely internally generated revenue that will come from this complex,” Obiano said.

