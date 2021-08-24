DSS Appeals Bail Granted Four Igboho Aides

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday, told the Federal High Court, Abuja that it has appealed the bail granted four of the 12 detained associates of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, (aka Sunday Igboho).

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports, when the matter was called, the counsel to the DSS, Idowu Awo, told the court that the agency was withdrawing an earlier application seeking to nullify the bail granted to the four.

Awo told the court that since he had filed a notice of appeal against the bail granted to the four detainees, he would prefer to pursue the appeal at the appellate court.

Following the withdrawal of the application, Justice Obiora Egwuatu struck out the motion since there was no objection from the counsel to the detainees, Mr Sunday Adebayo.

Adebayo told newsmen that the release order of the four had been signed since they had perfected their bail conditions and he expressed optimism that the DSS would release them upon receiving the release order.

He, however, said that for the eight, the sureties that withdrew had been replaced and his team was working to ensure that they also perfected their bail conditions so that they too could regain their freedom.

The DSS had approached the court on August 9 with a motion seeking to nullify the bail granted to the four in order to keep them detained for further investigation.

The DSS claimed that the four namely: Amudat Babatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Oyetunji and Bamidele Sunday had greater involvement in the alleged arms stockpiling charge levelled against them.

Operatives of the DSS had on July 1 raided Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and arrested 12 of his supporters.

The arrested persons were subsequently moved to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they were detained.

Subsequently, the suspects, through their lawyer, Mr Pelumi Olajengbesi, filed an application asking the court to inquire into the circumstances constituting the grounds of their arrest and detention since July 2.

He further asked the court that where it deemed fit, his clients should be admitted to bail.

Ruling on the application on August 4, Justice Egwuatu admitted all the applicants to bail.

The judge said it was clear that no charge had been preferred against the applicants and that they had been in detention since their arrest.

However, in a fresh application, the DSS asked the court to cancel the bail granted to four of the 12 persons. (NAN)

