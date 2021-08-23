Pervasive Injustice Threatening Nigeria’s Unity, Says Okonkwo

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines and a leading candidate for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election on the platform of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dr Obiora Okonkwo, has said pervasive injustice is responsible for the persistent instability, disunity and security challenges currently rocking Nigeria.

Okonkwo made the assertion at the weekend when he received the leadership of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), which paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja as a prelude to the annual Dr Sam Epelle Memorial Gold Paper lecture of the Institute.

The politician, who has been penciled down as one of the key speakers, said it was an honour to have been chosen to deliver the key lecture at the occasion, noting that he believes that the fate placed in him to do justice to the topic would be justified.

According to him, “Nigeria’s development trajectory is nothing to write home about; leaving much of the citizens with nothing but nostalgia and hopelessness.”

He added that even within the family unit, when injustice is perceived, revolt is bound to be the natural outcome, just as he pointed out that short sightedness and individual personal greed have escalated the situation and brought the country to the edge.

Okonkwo said: “In my research for this lecture which I have 90 percent prepared before the COVID-19 struck, I couldn’t agree with you less how great this country was. Also, as a key lecturer at the centenary celebration of the former premier of the Eastern region, Michael Okpara, I realised that it is all about nostalgia.

“When I look at the content of the programme that Okpara did 60 years ago, then one wonders why didn’t we consolidate from there?

“Yes, kids don’t believe anymore that once upon a time, university students had better deals, they won’t believe it. How can you explain it? There is nothing to show that it has been, that it is and that it will be. That is the level of hopelessness now.”

Okonkwo believes that future surely will be better than yesterday, saying it’s involved in the leadership quest of Anambra State.

“I believe it is not for us to seat back in the comfort of our rooms, offices and criticize what happens, we must step into the ring. And I pray God to give us the grace to be less greedy because one of the problem that led us to problems of leadership is individual personal greed,” he explained.

Earlier, the President of the Institute, Mallam Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo, expressed joy that a fellow of the institute is a highly renowned Nigerian.

According to Sirajo, annually, the Institute picks a current and germane issue and choses a reputable and patriotic Nigerian to speak on it in honour of the Institute’s founder, Dr. Sam Epelle.

He said the institute decided to make Okonkwo a part of it based on its review of his pedigree and achievements, adding that NIPR wanted a person that could take a pan-African and global look at the issue of Nigeria’s potential and how to make it a reality.

