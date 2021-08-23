Jos Crisis: Fayemi Evacuates 28 Students Trapped in Plateau

By Victor Ogunje

The Ekiti State Government has evacuated 28 students, who are indigenes of the state from crisis spots in Jos, Plateau State following the security challenges prevalent in the North-central state in the past week.

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Fayemi, who disclosed this through the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Akin Omole, in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Monday, revealed that the operation was carried out with the support of security agencies.

Fayemi added that all the young Ekiti sons and daughters are in good health, and delighted to be reunited with family members alive and well.

The governor clarified that the mission was led by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth and Student Matters, Mr. Moses Ademiloye, who safely returned to Ado Ekiti, Sunday night with the young indigenes.

The statement said: “On hearing of the plight of the stranded young Ekiti indigenes, Governor Fayemi spared no cost in facilitating the logistics and security required for their safe evacuation in line with the government’s commitment to the welfare, safety, and security of all Ekiti indigenes at home and abroad.”

Fayemi stated that his government remains committed to safety, peace, and security in the state, and helping Ekiti indigenes outside the state to the best of the state’s abilities.

The statement quoted one of the affected persons, Miss Aina Tolulope, as being ecstatic in her appreciation of the governor’s efforts.

“We appreciate the governor for coming through for us when we felt all hope was lost, because of the suspension of academic activities, the curfew imposed and general state of insecurity.

“I am very happy to be home, and I am proud to be from Ekiti State, and happy that we have a governor who goes the extra mile to ensure no one is left behind. He has demonstrated expertise in governance, and shown himself to be a father, and a loving person,” she said.

