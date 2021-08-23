How Launch of Logiscool will Transform Nigerian Children, Provide Business Opportunities

Nigeria’s digital literacy is about to take a new turn, as Logiscool, launches its first Programming and Coding School for kids and teens between the ages of 6-18 years.

Logiscool located in Ceddi Plaza in Abuja, is an international programming school that organises creative courses, camps and workshops for kids, teens which was first started in Budaörs, Hungary in January 2014.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja at the weekend, Jasmina Marcikic, School Manager and Master Franchise Partner of Logiscool Nigeria, said the school’s main aim is to create a network of fun-based coding schools that would enhance the development of digital literacy among young Nigerians.

She noted that there was a huge demand for the IT specialists in Nigeria but said that she was confident that Nigeria’s digital literacy would take a new turn with the establishment of the school in the country.

“We want to create digitally literate young people with the knowledge they gain here, not just in programing skills, but through the problem-solving fun-based activities, they would become much more prepared to fit into the highly demanding tech market space; because I know they do not get this type of training in the regular schools and universities, from my experience it is not just Nigeria, this age group is usually not targeted,” she said.

Marcikic also stated the establishment of the school in Nigeria provides investment opportunities for small businesses, which also offers chances of making high returns.

“There is a master franchise and there is also an opportunity for us, as you can see, the school here to sell the franchise to other single units. So we are also searching for partners because this one is for small-sized businesses.

“After all, we do not have too many staff, it is not a big investment, so it also an investment opportunity for small businesses, the returns of the investment is very fast and then we give them know-how from the marketing training.They get the proper training in our franchise,” she explained.

Marcikic added that the school uses a carefully designed curriculum to teach children how to become active creators of technology, not just passive users.

“Children do not just use their phones to play games, here they actually learn to create something and be creators.

According to her, “we are not just creating programmers, we are creating digital literates kids and through unique kind of learning methodology.The focus of the learning is practical-based centered around solving tasks.Our coding course which caters for children between ages six to 18 is designed to support their development for years to come”.

She added that the small class sizes and young trainers guarantee not only a good atmosphere but immediate success and long-term results.

Speaking further on the uniqueness of the Nigerian market, she said: “During the last one year when we all realised due to the Covid-19 how much online education we needed and the impact of digitilisation”.

“I have good cooperation with people here and in the headquarters, I am not from Nigeria but I have been here for seven years, so everybody who is taking the franchise to their various countries know the local conditions, because you need that knowledge,”she said.

Marcikic also stated that presence of Logiscool in Nigeria provides investment opportunities to open profitable business with a strong social impact.

“As a owners of Logiscool Master Franchise for Nigeria we provide opportunity for others to open they own Logiscool unit. So, we are also searching for partners ready to invest in their future. After all it is proven and successful business models with fast return of investment. We provide full guidance throughout whole process, training courses and support, everything in order to make every unit successful and profitable” says Marcikic.

Expatiating on the importance of the franchise to Nigerian market, Marcikic said “During last year we all realized, especially due to the Covid-19, how big and important are online education and digitilisation. Regular school system is not giving enough in this areas of education. In our courses, as after-school activities, we are here to close that gap between what schools are giving and knowledge they need for years to come ”.

She informed that Logiscool is present in 22 countries with over 110 locations, noting that the chain of schools and students were dynamically growing.

“In our courses and camps more than 100,000 students could experience that with us, programming is a fun-based experience and everything,” she explained.

She urged parents and kids to attend free Demo lessons which are currently ongoing ahead of regular courses which are scheduled to commence on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

