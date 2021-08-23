Datapro Assigns “A” Rating to DLM Capital Group

Darasimi Adebisi

DataPro Limited, a leading national Credit Rating Agency (CRA) recognised and approved by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), has in its latest report assigned “A” rating to DLM Capital Group Limited with a stable outlook for the year 2020/2021.

The Managing Director/CEO, DataPro Limited Abimbola Adeseyoju in a signed statement said the “A” Rating indicates Low Risk.

According to him, “It shows very good financial strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standard established by DataPro. This Company, in our opinion, has the ability to meet its ongoing obligations.

“The DataPro Rating Committee approved the Rating after assessment of the Company’s financial Performance, Parent Company, Subsidiaries, Corporate Governance& Risk Management, Risk Factors, Regulatory Environment, Future Outlook of its current healthy profile in the medium to long-term period.

“The Rating of DLM Capital Group Limited is supported by its Good Revenue Profile, Good Asset Quality and Experienced Management.DLM Capital Group Limited subsequently got a short-term rating of“A1”. This indicates Good Credit Quality and satisfactory capacity for timely payment of financial commitments.”

DataPro notes that the rating carries a maximum shelf life of 12 calendar months, in line with international best practice. The rating is therefore not an offer to trade in securities nor a substitute for the user’s judgement. It is meant for reference purposes.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

