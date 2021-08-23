Buhari Felicitates with Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abubakar, at 65

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, as he marks his 65th birthday on August 24, 2021.

The president, in a release issued Monday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, congratulated the spiritual leader for close to 15 years of providing guidance and wisdom for the Muslim community.

He joined the Sultanate of Sokoto, family members and religious leaders in the country to celebrate with the 20th Sultan of Sokoto, who is President-General of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Chairman of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), and had consistently taken the side of fairness and justice, particularly on national issues.

President Buhari noted the fatherly role of the Sultan in speaking up and providing for the poor and underprivileged, and interfacing with other religious leaders as Co-Chair of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) to promote harmony, oneness and peaceful co-existence.

The president affirmed that as the spiritual leader turns 65, he has utilised his wealth of experience as a former military officer, with strong diplomatic credentials working in many parts of the world, to serve the country.

He prayed for his wellbeing, longer life and more wisdom to keep serving the country and humanity.

