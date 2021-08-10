Hundreds of PSG Fans Wait in Vain for Messi’s Arrival in Paris

ndreds of excited Paris Saint-Germainfans are waiting outside the Parc des Princes and one of the city’s airports in order to catch the first glimpse of Lionel Messi.

After a tearful farewell to Barcelona on Sunday, the Argentine superstar is expected in the French capital to capital to complete his transfer to PSG in the next few days.

But they could be in for a long wait with Messi filmed on Monday wearing swimming trunks by the pool at his house in Barcelona.

Messi, 34, didn’t confirm he was about to sign for the French club in Sunday’s press conference but newspaper L’Equipe said he was set for a medical in Paris on Monday and to finalise terms.

It has prompted many PSG fans to gather at the entrance of their team’s stadium, under tight security from police officers and stewards, and at Le Bourget Airport north of the city. The airport is typically used for private jet and business flights.

PSG fan Mehmet Sen, who had been waiting at the gates of the airport since 2am, said: ‘We’re waiting for a legend, the legend that is Leo Messi.’

Fans also thronged the airport on Sunday night after a false rumour spread that Messi was due to arrive. But the large crowd chanting ‘Messi, Messi’ was left disappointed because the player was still in Barcelona.

That appeared to still be the case on Monday with the media assembled outside his house capturing a glimpse of him walking by the pool in swimming trunks.

He held an emotional press conference on Sunday morning, explaining he didn’t want to leave the Nou Camp but Barcelona’s crippled finances pushed him out.

PSG can sign Messi on a free transfer because his Barcelona contract had expired but he is reportedly set to earn enormous wages of £570,000-a-week.

