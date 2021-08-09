Buhari Has Failed on Security, PDP Tells Masari

By Chuks Okocha The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday charged the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, to stop lamenting over the persistent banditry in hi state, but be on the side of the people by boldly telling President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) federal government that they have failed in the area of security.

The PDP, which asked Buhari to either shape up or ship out, asserted that Governor Masariwas doing a great disservice to his people, who have fallen victims to persistent banditry, owing to President Buhari’s incompetence and inability to secure the nation, by not shading his parochial politics to join other patriotic Nigerians in voicing out to President Buhari, the truth of his failures.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said it was indeed a distressing and colossal mark of failure that President Buhari’s home state, Katsina, was being taken over by bandits, who were overrunning local governments, killing, raping, maiming and pillaging innocent citizens, while the President, who promised to lead the fight against insurgency from the front, continued to recede deeper into the safety and comfort of Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the PDP, “It is totally upsetting that while Mr. President is busy with his unnecessary rhetoric in Abuja, bandits, according to Governor Masari, are having a field day in persistent attacks on 10 local government areas, killing and robbing innocent citizens on daily basis.

“While it is common knowledge that President Buhari has failed and especially, in his three-pronged focus of security, economy and anti-corruption, it is however regrettable that his administration could be so aloof, cold and unperturbed as bandits ravage our citizens in most states and particularly in Mr. President’s home state. What a failure!

“President Buhari and Governor Masari must know that there is no way history will be kind to them and their party, the APC, for their incompetence, insensitivity and failure in governance, which have brought so much devastation to our dear nation,” the PDP said.

The party, for the umpteenth time, called on President Buhari to wake up to the responsibilities of his office, pick himself up and lead from the front in the fight against insurgents, in line with his campaign promise, saying, “He should either shape up or ship out.”

According to Ologbondiyan, “Our party however, urges Nigerians, especially, the people of Katsina State not to resign to despondency over President Buhari’s failures, while charging our gallant troops to remain strong as we work hard to rescue our nation from the misrule of the APC, which has led to the escalation of woes in our country.”