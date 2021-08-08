Buhari Mourns Idahosa Okunbo

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the Chairman of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, Captain Idahosa Okunbo, on the death of the renowned businessman and philanthropist at 63.

The president, in a release issued Sunday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, noted that late Okunbo with investments spanning the petroleum, telecommunications, maritime and power sectors, among others, contributed immensely to the development of the Nigerian economy, providing sustenance to many families in the process.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the late Captain, President Buhari urged those who mourn him, particularly the people of Edo State to whom he devoted time and resources, to sustain his legacies of well-spiritedness and large heartedness.

