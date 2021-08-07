Wema Bank Partners SheCan to Support Women

In furtherance of its commitment to women’s empowerment and the transformative impact of empowered women in society, Wema Bank Plc is partnering with SheCan Nigeria to organise a workshop with a goal to help women realise their potentials and develop capabilities to achieve success in society. SheCan Nigeria is a movement for today’s woman to realise her potential and develop her capabilities to achieve success through collaboration and empowerment and to become active players and contributors in our world today.

The partnership between Wema Bank Plc and SheCan Nigeria in previous times has produced pieces of training and workshops where women have gotten support and mentorship in various areas from tech, crafts, education, etc.

This year’s edition of the SheCan conference, which will be both Virtual and on-site, will drive a change in the culture and perception of women in today’s world.

In a statement issued by the bank, one goal of the conference is to reinforce the fundamental change that women can do more even in the face of the global economic meltdown, and as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Funmilayo Falola, Head, Marketing Communications and Investor Relations, “this year, the conference will address the changing needs and growing demands of today’s world.

“This special edition will focus on addressing relatable issues that deal with career growth/swap and development, job transition, mid-life crisis, how to do More in business, preparation for the next big role, venturing into male-dominated sectors/fields,” she said.

Falola further explained that this year’s event “will bring together successful women from different fields and disciplines and coaches to ensure an all-around view of interest in the life and season of our world.”

The self-limiting mindset and self-defeating psychology of some women who think they cannot do some things on account of their gender and who think they cannot get to the top in male-dominated sectors where they operate inform the theme conference.

The past conferences in Ebonyi recorded over 3,000 women who were empowered in different fields. The SheCan conference is anchored on the belief that empowered women empower women.

