Insurgency: Military is Overstretched, Says IBB

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), in his appraisal of the ongoing war against insurgency and banditry, concluded that the military was overstretched despite the fact that it had the wherewithal to bring the war to an end.

Speaking in an interview Friday with Arise TV, the broadcast arm of THISDAY, Babangida said, “the military, I believe, has the wherewithal to fight this banditry and bring it to an end, But I believe that they are overstretched because of the space that they have to occupy.”

He also cited obsolete equipment as one of the key militating factors against the prosecution of the ongoing counter insurgency war and the battle against banditry.

He however said that one of the requirements for a successful military campaign was that the military must believe in what they are fighting.



