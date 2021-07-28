Gombe Gov, Sylva, Tallen Grace Presentation of Seven Books on Children

By Kingsley Nwezeh

Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr Timipre Sylva and Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen attended the presentation of seven books on children in Abuja.

The books authored by the Special Adviser on Special Duties in the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum, Ms. Halima Usman include “Mallam Sidi, Fauziya Saves The Day, Mr Cockroach, The Big Aquarium, Emeka The Farmer, Kola & Lola and Against The Odds”.

Speaking at the event, Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya, applauded the author for her several efforts aimed at giving women and children a voice in the society.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Jatau, also commended her for her support in raising the standard of education in Gombe through her annual Gombe Day of Literature.

The deputy governor also expressed the readiness of the state government to partner Usman in shaping the future of Gombe children.

In her remarks, Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, commended the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Bitrus Bako Nabasu, for his support for women and literary development in the country.

Describing him as a true “He for She” (A United Nations slogan for men, who support the cause of women), the minister said Mr. Nabasu’s effort in painstakingly sending out invitations to guest and ensuring they graced the event was an indication that he was supportive of the literary development of women.

“I want to thank the permanent secretary for taking his time to sign the letters of invitation on behalf of Halima Usman to give it the needed backing.

“I also sincerely appreciate the entire staff of Ministry of Petroleum, from the minister of state, GMD NNPC and everyone. I sincerely thank the representative of the Minister of State, Timipre Sylva”, she said.

“You are a true “he for she”. I appreciate you and your entire staff for exhibiting that you believe in women and you are out to support a worthy staff” she said.

The minister also thanked the Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahaya for being at the forefront of supporting the protection and enforcement of women rights in the state.

The author, who doubles as Chairman Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Abuja chapter, expressed gratitude to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, the Permanent Secretary, Bitrus Bako Nabasu and all staff of the ministry for their encouragement in making the dream a reality.

She said the public presentation of the books, which were predominantly targeted at children, was aimed at reaching as many less privileged children as possible in rural communities in order to instill a sound ethical value in them as well as educating them on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

