Court Admits Five ‘Buhari-Must-Go’ Protesters to N.5m Bail Each

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Muhammed Zubairu of a Magistrate’s Court in Mpape, Abuja, on Wednesday granted bail to five ‘Buhari-Must-Go’ protesters in the sum of N500,000 each and a surety in like sum.

The court admitted the defendants to bail shortly after their arraignment and subsequent argument of their bail application by their lawyer.

The defendants, which include Ben Manasseh, Anene Udoka, Henry Nwodo, Samuel Larry and Samuel Gabriel, were arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Dunamis International Gospel Church, along Airport road, Abuja, on July 4 for wearing T-shirts with the inscription, ‘Buhari-Must-Go’, to the church.

Only a few days ago, Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court ordered the DSS to release them unconditionally.

The order was made sequel to an exparte application for the release by their lawyer, Mr Tope Temokun.

Instead of complying with the order, the security agency hurriedly filed charges against them bordering on alleged disturbance of public peace amongst others.

However, they pleaded not guilty to the charges when read against them.

In a short ruling, Zubairu held that the charges against the defendants were bailable, adding that they had been held by the DSS since July 4 without trial.

As part of the bail conditions, the sureties are to submit their passport photographs and a means of identification to the court.

The sureties, who must be residents of Abuja, must also have reliable means of livelihood.

He subsequently adjourned till August 23 for trial.

