Shun Divisible Actions, Cleric Tells Nigerians

By Hammed Shittu

The National Ameer of a Muslim Dawah organisation, Daaru-r-Rahmat (DARMAT) Islamic Society, Ustaz Misbahudeen Olawale, has called on Nigerians, irrespective of their religious affiliations, to shun actions capable of threatening the unity and peaceful co-existence of the country.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin at the weekend on the sideline of the just concluded Eid-el Kabir celebration, Olawale opined that “it is in an atmosphere of peace that the much expected socio-economic growth can be achieved.”

The Islamic cleric added that: “Offering fervent prayers remains the only way to overcome the challenges in the country. And this requires the support of everyone irrespective of our religious inclinations.

“Muslims Ummah should always endeavour to pray for the leaders and assist them in tackling challenges facing the country.”

Olawale further urged Muslim Ummah to apply all the Eid-el Kabir lessons as taught by Prophet Muhammed in the Holy Quran-such as love, sincerity, integrity, and justice-to build the country for peace and progress.

The DARMAT Ameer also advised members of the public to shun hate speech as well as seek forgiveness from all their shortcomings.

He appealed to wealthy people in the society to continue to rise to meet the needs of the less-privileged people so as to reduce poverty in the society.

Olawale, therefore, called on the Muslims to shun all forms of actions capable of promoting violence, and join hands with the government to move Nigeria forward.

