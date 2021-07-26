Flood kills 19 Persons in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

At least 19 people have been confirmed dead in Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State after the vehicle they were traveling in was washed away by flood.

THISDAY gathered that the incident occurred on Friday night following a heavy downpour in the area.

The Village Head of Doguwa Town, Mr. Yusif Umar Doguwa, who confirmed the incident, said that 15 corpses have been recovered while search was intensified to recover the remaining four victims of the disaster.

He said the vehicle was washed away by the flood after its engine went off on the middle of a bridge.

“The engine of the vehicle seized and the car stopped abruptly but the flood washed away the car including the passengers before the driver could ignite it.

“We have not got any survivor so far even though the search is still ongoing,” the village head said.

The Spokesman of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. Ali Abdullahi Garko, also confirmed the incident.

Garko said that the state government had sent a delegation under the leadership of the SEMA’s Executive Secretary, Mr. Saleh Jili, to commiserate with the families of the victims.

THISDAY gathered that Kano residents also witnessed a prolonged downpour, which lasted for several hours on Thursday morning that destroyed property that worth N60 million.

