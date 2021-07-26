Experts Harp on MSG ‘s Nutritional Value

Sunday Ehigiator

Food experts have called on Nigerians to use Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) as part of their seasoning because of the nutritional value it represents.

Speaking during the commemoration of Umami Seasoning Day in Lagos, the Vice Chancellor, Federal University Dutse, Prof. Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed said MSG, also known as Ajinomoto, was safe for consumption and that it was beneficial to the brain as well as the nervous system.

He said: “MSG is found naturally in some foods including tomatoes and cheese. Glutamate is essential for living bodies, it is a good energy source of the brain and helps boost good feeling by regulating impulse transmission in the nerves.

“In fact, 30 to 40 per cent salt reduction can be achieved by adding MSG without changing the taste of the food. It is a healthy product that has been consumed by Billions of people across the Globe and there is no scientific proof yet to directly associate MSG with any health issues as suggested” he added.

The Managing Director, West African Seasoning Company Limited (WASCO), Niki Junichi said safety of Ajinomoto has long been scientifically proven and its safety approved by authorised agencies of the United Nations.

He said: “An extensive body of research which has been reviewed by scientists and governments around the world, including the US FDA, the American Medical Association, experts of the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization, World Health Organisation

