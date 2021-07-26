Buhari: Nigeria will Sustain Relationship with Spain, Qatar

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the cordial relationship existing between Nigeria, Spain and Qatar will be sustained.

He stressed that Nigeria values ties with her long time allies and will continue to lubricate the relationships.

The president, in a release issued Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, disclosed this while receiving the outgoing Ambassadors of Spain, Marcelino Cabanas Ansorena, and The State of Qatar, Abdulaziz Mubarak Al Muhanadi, at the State House, Abuja.

According to him, Spain would ever remain relevant in the developed world, noting that Nigeria is glad to be in relationship with such a country in the areas of trade, technology, education, and other spheres of life.

He said: “Generation after generation, we have been together, and we will continue to build on the relationship.”

President Buhari also said relations between Nigeria and Qatar have been strong and credible, particularly as oil producing nations.

He noted that the two countries were closely related and the ties would be maintained.

In his remarks, Ambassador Ansorena disclosed that his four years in Nigeria were pleasurable ones, adding that relations between the countries will “continue to be excellent”.

He promised to be a new Ambassador of Nigeria to Spain, pledging that his country would continue to invest more in agriculture, food processing and fight human trafficking.

The outgoing envoy commended Nigeria’s democracy, saying it has consolidated, “and will continue to grow”.

On his part, the Qatar Ambassador thanked the president for the support extended to him, to make his tour of duty successful.

