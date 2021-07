Buhari Departs for Medical Check up in London Monday

To attend global education summit

Expected back second week of August

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday (today) depart Abuja for London, the United Kingdom to attend a global summit on education as well as undergo medical checks earlier scheduled for last month.

The President, according to a release issued Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, is expected back in the country by the second week of August, 2021.

While in London, President Buhari is billed to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

The Summit, which will be co-hosted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, will bring together Heads of State and Government as well as stakeholders and youth leaders, and provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education systems in partner countries, through exchange of best practices.

It will also offer the opportunity for leaders to make 5-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.

Deliberations at the Summit will focus on: The Power of Education –A Conversation between Global Champions; Transforming Education for Girls; Financing for Impact and Recovery and; What Now? Priorities for Transforming Education in the Coming Five Years, among others.

President Buhari will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

After the Summit, the President will spend a few days for an earlier scheduled medical check-up. He is due back by second week of August, 2021.

The President will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

